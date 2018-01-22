Filed Under:Migos
Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Scott T. Sterling

Migos have kicked off the week with a brand new track.

Related: Offset Of Migos Apologizes For, Clarifies Controversial Verse

With the group’s anticipated new album, Culture II, set for release this Friday (Jan. 26), Offset and company have shared an advance taste of what to expect from the set with “Supastars.”

According to Genius, the bumping club track is produced by Buddah Bless and Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

Listen to Migos’ “Supastars,” below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live