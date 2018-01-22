Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

By Maura O’Malley

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are approaching, and we’re gearing up for Music’s Biggest Night by looking back on some of the biggest moments in the history of the GRAMMY Awards.

Over the years, there have been some incredible moments on the GRAMMY stage. So we have picked three of our favorite unforgettable moments in rock history from the GRAMMY Awards.

Relive the magic by watching these clips below:

3. Metallica’s first-ever GRAMMY performance – 1989

While Metallica never disappoints, the band’s first GRAMMY performance deserves some cred as one of their finest. The gunshots and fireworks give life to the wartime lyrics of “One.”

Check out Metallica’s “One” as performed at The GRAMMYs

2. Lady Gaga joins Metallica to perform “Moth Into Flame” – 2017

Okay, we already covered Metallica, but … Metallica. Despite the fact that James Hetfield’s mic went out, the duet was fire, making this one of the highlights of the 59th Annual GRAMMYs.

Watch Lady Gaga and Metallica perform “Moth Into Flame”

1. Guns N’ Roses perform an acoustic version of “Patience” – 1989

Guns N’ Roses played the GRAMMYs the same year as Metallica, but they took a more low-key approach with an acoustic version of “Patience.” While Guns N’ Roses have been nominated for multiple GRAMMYs, they’ve never actually won. But that doesn’t mean fans didn’t take notice of their GRAMMY performance nonetheless.

Check out Guns N’ Roses perform “Patience” at the GRAMMYs