Photo: Markus Pritzi

By Scott T. Sterling

Dua Lipa is ready for her close-up.

The British “New Rules” singer is set to make her Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest on Feb. 3. Actress Natalie Portman will serve as host (for the second time).

“I have the craziest butterflies rn and I’m nervous just typing this out,” Lipa wrote as she shared the news. “A dream come true… someone pinch me!”

See the official announcement from SNL below.

