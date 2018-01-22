Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

On Sunday (Jan. 21), Diddy was interviewed by Andy Cohen about the Super Bowl halftime show, Beyoncé’s babies and Camila Cabello’s career.

When the host of Watch What Happens Live! asked the rap mogul about the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, in which Diddy performed with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, the rapper responded, “First of all I want to say that I’m still upset about that Super Bowl because I put, like, six months of my life into preparations and nobody even knew I performed.”

Related: Jeezy And Puffy Daddy Rule Miami In ‘Bottles Up’ Video

To be fair, Janet Jackson’s so-called “wardrobe malfunction” had a lot to do with that. During her performance, part of her outfit came undone with an assist from Timberlake. Diddy seems to take the whole thing in stride, chuckling at his overshadowing.

Diddy hopes the NFL has forgiven her for that, as they forgave Justin Timberlake by giving him the halftime show this year. The rapper and entrepreneur added that it would be great if Janet performs at this year’s show.

On the subject of another Super Bowl halftime performer, Beyoncé (who headlined the halftime show in 2013 and made an appearance in 2016), Diddy spoke fondly of her and gushed about the twins.

“They are gorgeous, special. It’s the perfect fusion and combination of the two of Jay and Beyoncé. They have a beautiful, beautiful family.”

The two also discussed Camila Cabello’s split from Fifth Harmony. Combs, who has worked with countless artists, supported her decision saying it was probably “better sooner than later,” adding that “[when] groups get together nowadays it’s not forever.”

Watch Diddy’s full interview below: