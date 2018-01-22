By Joe Hyer
We don’t know much about Avril Lavigne’s upcoming highly-anticipated album, but we got a few more details about it yesterday (Jan. 21).
Lavigne answered a fan’s question on Twitter Sunday afternoon about the upcoming release.
“Personal, dear, intimate, dramatic, raw, powerful, strong and unexpected,” she wrote on Twitter. “This record is a true emotional journey.”
Unfortunately, at this point, that is all we know about the release. We do not know the album’s title or when it will drop, but we are eagerly anticipating its release.
January 21, 2018