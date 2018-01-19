Photo: F. Sadou / Brian Zak / Sipa USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Machine Gun Kelly will play Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the forthcoming Netflix biopic, The Dirt.

The film is based on the band’s 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band and will chronicle the Crüe’s wild rise to fame, from their formation on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to their final concert on New Year’s Eve 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The movie will depict the band members’ hedonistic lifestyle, including rampant alcohol and drug abuse, sexual debauchery, violent brawls, and run-ins with the law.

The Dirt is a long time in the making; Paramount Pictures picked up the film over a decade ago. Jeff Tremaine (Jackass) will direct the movie from a script written by Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos, according to Variety.