By Scott T. Sterling

There is no love like a mother’s love.

Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, has shared a photo from a tropical vacation with her son alongside a heartfelt message of support and love for the pop icon.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she captioned the photo.

“None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ‘fruit’ you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. Love, mom. Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?”



The pop star and his mom were previously estranged (via People), but the pair appear to have put their past differences aside.

