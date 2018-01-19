Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

JAY-Z is being honored by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

The rapper will be given a “special recognition” award at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards for the 4:44 song “Smile,” which chronicles his mother coming out as a lesbian.

The annual ceremony recognizes “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.”

The artists nominated for the annual Outstanding Music Artist award are Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Kesha, Halsey, Wrabel, Honey Dijon, St. Vincent, Kehlani, Perfume Genius and Kelela.

The 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on April 12, 2018, as well as in New York on May 5.