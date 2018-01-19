Filed Under:franz Ferdinand
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

Franz Ferdinand turned up the drama for the band’s performance of “Always Ascending” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The group rolled out the title track from their upcoming full-length, which is due to debut on Feb. 9.

Singer Alex Kapranos and company hit the stage under dramatic back-lighting for the song’s intro before launching into the propulsive main riff.

Watch Franz Ferdinand’s “Always Ascending” performance below.

