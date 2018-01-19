'Mania' is out today.
Filed Under:Fall Out Boy
Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Fall Out Boy’s seventh studio album Mania hit stores and streaming services today, and last night the band stopped by The Late Show studios to play the new song “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t.”

Related: Fall Out Boy Release ‘Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)’ Video

Rather than replicating the epic, polished studio arrangement on the album, the band maximized guitar sections and leaned into a funky, SoCal vibe.

Watch Fall Out Boy perform “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” on Colbert here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live