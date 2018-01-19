Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Fall Out Boy’s seventh studio album Mania hit stores and streaming services today, and last night the band stopped by The Late Show studios to play the new song “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t.”

Rather than replicating the epic, polished studio arrangement on the album, the band maximized guitar sections and leaned into a funky, SoCal vibe.

Watch Fall Out Boy perform “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” on Colbert here: