Photo: John Peets

By Scott T. Sterling

Emerging country star Ashley McBryde has revealed a drop date for her debut album, Girl Going Nowhere.

Related: Luke Combs Announces 2018 Tour Dates



The “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” singer’s first full-length for Warner Music Nashville is set for release on March 30.

The album’s autobiographical title track was written on the same day that country legend, Guy Clark, passed.

“I’m not a pretty crier, and I got to my write with Jeremy Bussey that morning, red and blotchy,” McBryde said in a press statement. “So, he said, ‘for Guy, maybe we should write a good song, one you’d want to play at the Opry someday.’ So, I told the story of when I was back in Algebra class, and we were going around the room saying what we wanted to do when we grew up. When it got to me, I said, ‘I’m going to move to Nashville and write songs, and they’re going to be on the radio.’ The teacher looked at me and said, ‘That won’t happen and you better have a good backup plan.’ It didn’t put the fire out, it just added to it.”

The album release announcement comes with a new music video from McBryde, “American Scandal.”

Check out the new clip, the full Girl Going Nowhere tracklisting and McBryde’s 2018 tour itinerary below.

1. Girl Goin’ Nowhere

2.Radioland

3. American Scandal

4. Southern Babylon

5. The Jacket

6. Livin’ Next to Leroy

7. A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega

8. Andy (I Can’t Live Without You)

9. El Dorado

10. Tired of Being Happy

11.Home Sweet Highway

2/01 – Toledo, OH @ Seagate Convention Centre*

2/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

2/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

2/08 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena*

2/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex*

2/10 – Johnstown, PA @ Cambria Couny Memorial Arena*

2/15 – De Quincy, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

2/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*

2/17 – Wilson, AR @ The Grange at Wilson Gardens*

2/23 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre*

2/24 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino*

3/01 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center*

3/02 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium*

3/08 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg Amsterdam

3/09 – London, United Kingdom @ C2C London

3/10 – London, United Kingdom C2C London

3/11 – London, United Kingdom @ C2C London

3/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena**

3/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center**

3/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Spirit Center**

3/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

3/24 – Kissimmee, FL @ Runaway Country Music Fest

4/04 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic*

4/05 – Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center*

4/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

4/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

4/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

4/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

4/20 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*

4/21 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory*

4/23 – Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom*

4/25 – Calgary, Canada @ MacEwan Hall*

4/26 – Edmonton, Canada @ The Ranch Roadhouse*

4/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

6/09 – Hunter, NY @ Taste of Country Music Festival

6/20 – Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA

6/21 – Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam

6/23 – Cadott, WI @ Country Fest

7/15 – Rhinelander, WI @ Hodag Country Festival

7/20 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder- Twin Lakes

*Denotes dates on Luke Comb’s Don’t Temp Me With a Good Time Tour

**Denotes dates on Miranda Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies World Tour