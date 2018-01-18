Filed Under:Manchester Orchestra
Photo: Mike Dempsey

By Scott T. Sterling

Manchester Orchestra have released a live video for their current single “The Gold.”

Related: The Shins Release ‘Dead Alive (Flipped)’

The clip features the band performing the intense tune to a packed house of fans eager to sing along.

“The Gold” is taken from the band’s most recent album, A Black Mile To The Surface, which debuted last summer.

Manchester Orchestra is hitting the festival circuit this summer, with appearances planned for Shaky Knees, Hangout, Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, Bottlerock and Boston Calling.

Watch the new live clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live