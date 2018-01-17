Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

Zac Brown and his side project Sir Rosevelt have released a new track, “It Goes On.” The powerful war anthem is set to be featured in the upcoming movie, 12 Strong.

The film is based on Doug Stanton’s 2009 bestseller, Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of U.S. Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan. According to Rolling Stone, it tells the story of 12 Green Berets who were tasked “to take on the Taliban and its Al Qaeda followers.”

12 Strong stars Chris Hemsworth as Captain Mitch Nelson alongside Michael Shannon, William Fichtner, Elsa Pataky, and more. The Jerry Bruckheimer film hits theaters this Friday, January 19.

Watch the lyric video for “It Goes On,” which is set to footage from the forthcoming film, below.