Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There is new Keith Urban music on the horizon.

The Australian country star has shared a snippet of his upcoming single, “Parallel Line,” on social media.

The teaser was revealed via Twitter, with a release date of this Friday, Jan. 19.

“Parallel Line” will follow Urban’s most recent single, “Female,” which was inspired by Harvey Weinstein and the ensuing #MeToo campaign.

Check out the sample of Keith Urban’s “Parallel Line” below.