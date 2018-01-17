Filed Under:Kacey Musgraves
By Anthony Donatelli

Looks like James Corden may have some competition.

Kacey Musgraves posted a video on Tuesday (Jan. 16) as she sat in the car with a flashy karaoke microphone and one of her very famous friends sitting in the seat beside her.

Resee Witherspoon joined Musgraves for what she called “Carpool Kaceyoke” as the two enjoyed a night out.

“You have gotten me in so much trouble,” Witherspoon joked as she started singing. “I’m totally addicted to this microphone.”

Watch their hilarious clips below:

carpool kaceyoke @reesewitherspoon 👯

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

 

