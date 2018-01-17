Filed Under:Tim McGraw, Faith Hill
The best part about fighting with the one you love is making up.

It’s been snowing heavily in Nashville, and cute country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made the best of the situation, staging a massive snowball fight outside of their home.

Hill shared a moment from the “fight” on Instagram, with each side dousing the other in big piles of snow.

“Kiss…… You’re forgiven,” she shared on the followup post, featuring the couple kissing and making up after exchanging snow blows.

Snowball fight... It’s on!!!!!!!

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

Kiss...... You’re forgiven💗💗

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

