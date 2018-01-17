Photo: Andreas Ramierz

By Scott T. Sterling

California rockers Dirty Heads honor their family and fans in the band’s new music video, “Celebrate.”

Related: Sublime Taps Bill Guttentag to Direct Upcoming Documentary



The new clip, directed by Wayne Isham, combines footage of the band performing the song with personal home movies and images of rabid fans at shows.

“It’s a look inside a band and touring as well as the journey you take to make it,” explained singer Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell in a press statement. “We’re not b—-ing about anything, but you’re on the road and you miss your family. We all started doing this a while ago. None of us were married at the time. None of us had kids. Now it’s all different.”

“Celebrate,” which features the Unlikely Candidates, is the second single from Dirty Heads’ most recent album, Swim Team.

Watch the video below.