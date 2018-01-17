Filed Under:Camila Cabello
By Scott T. Sterling

Camila Cabello lit up the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a red-hot cabaret rendition of “Havana.”

Cabello’s steamy performance opened with the singer emerging from a dressing room after singing the opening lines of the song into a vanity mirror.

Dancing through a backstage area through racks of wardrobe, the singer emerges onto a cabaret stage, eventually making her way down into a mock club setting. It’s quite the elaborate production that fans will definitely enjoy.

Cabello’s “Havana” followed an interview with Ellen, where she discussed what it was like performing in New York’s Times Square in frigid sub-zero temperatures on New Year’s Eve and the extreme measures she took to stay warm.

Watch the performance and interview below.

