By Scott T. Sterling

While most students are happy with just the news that they get to take the day off from school thanks to a snow day, principals around the country are elevating the announcements to an art form.

Related: Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ Gets Snow Day Remix from Kentucky Principal

The latest case in point comes from Vice Principal Jim Matthews of North Pontotoc Elementary in Mississippi, who got a little creative with the exciting news of a snow day.

Matthews donned a sideways baseball cap and a pair of shades to rap the snow day announcement in the style of 50 Cent’s 2003 smash, “In Da Club.”

Vice Principal Matthews is really bringing some serious cool to this Mississippi elementary school.

