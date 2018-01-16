Filed Under:Thirty Seconds To Mars
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

Thirty Seconds to Mars fans, it’s time to start thinking about that annual Malibu vacation.

Jared Leto and company have revealed the fourth annual Camp Mars, the band’s “mini-music festival,” which is set for the weekend of August 11-13 in Malibu, CA.

Weekend packages go on sale Monday, January 22, and will be available here.

Camp Mars allows fans “a special chance to relive the summer camp of their youth while interacting with Thirty Seconds to Mars through a variety of activities including hiking, yoga, games, art installations, meditation, and more.”

Packages start at $999 and top out at $2599.

