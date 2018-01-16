Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Eminem, Childish Gambino, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The National and Dave Matthews with guitarist Tim Reynolds will headline pre-GRAMMY concerts in New York City. The shows will take place between January 24-28 at Irving Plaza.

Also taking place in New York will be the annual The Roots Jam Session at the Gramercy Theater from January 24-27, a GRAMMY tradition held the week leading up to music’s biggest night.

The Irving Plaza lineup is as follows:

January 24: Thirty Seconds to Mars

January 25: The National

January 26: Eminem

January 27: Childish Gambino

January 28: Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds