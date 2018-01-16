Filed Under:dolores o'riordan, The Cranberries
By Jon Wiederhorn

There is still no official cause of death for The Cranberries lead vocalist Dolores O’Riordan – who died in London yesterday (Jan. 15) at the age of 46 – but police have said her death was not suspicious.

At first, officials called the death “unexplained” after O’Riordan’s body was found at the Hilton Hotel in Park Lane, London. Today (Jan. 16), however, police said they discovered nothing unusual at the scene and her cause of death will now be investigated by a coroner’s office.

O’Riordan was in London to record a version of The Cranberries hit “Zombie” with the Los Angeles rock band the Bad Wolves.

