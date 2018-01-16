Filed Under:bleachers
Photo: Daniel Silbert

By Maura O’Malley

It hasn’t even been a year since Bleachers released Gone Now, but the band just shared a not-so-typical love song called “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song).”

The song will be featured on the upcoming Love, Simon movie soundtrack, which also includes songs by The 1975, Haerts, and more.

Listen to the upbeat track below!

Frontman Jack Antonoff is executive-producing the soundtrack, which comes as no surprise considering the guy seems to work on every album by every artist these days. Don’t believe us? Find out who he’s worked with in the exclusive video below.

 

