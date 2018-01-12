Photo Courtesy: Southern Ground

By Scott T. Sterling

The Zac Brown Band want to take fans down the rabbit hole.

The group has revealed the Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour, which kicks off on June 8 in Lincoln, NE. OneRepublic and Leon Bridges will serve as opening acts.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” Zac Brown explained in a press statement. “This summer, we’ll bring the fans along that journey with us.”

The tour runs through Sept. 22, wrapping up in San Diego, CA, when the band performs with the Eagles and the Doobie Brothers.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Thursday, January 19th 10AM local time. Legacy and Zamily presale begins Tuesday, 1/16 at 10am local time. Get details about the Zamily here and see the band’s full tour itinerary below.

6/8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

6/14 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

6/15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

6/22 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

6/23 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

6/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/30 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park^

7/13 – Toronto @ Rogers Centre

7/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park^

7/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/27 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park^

7/28 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field^

7/29 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field^

8/2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark#

8/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field^

8/11 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/31 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field^

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

9/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/20 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park*

9/22 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

^ OneRepublic as Direct Support

# Leon Bridges as Direct Support

* Direct Support for the Eagles

