Filed Under:Taylor Swift
Photo: Mert & Marcus

Taylor Swift has released the music video for her current single “End Game,” which features Ed Sheeran and Future.

Related: Taylor Swift Covers TIME’s Person Of The Year Issue With Other ‘Silence Breakers’

The video was filmed in Tokyo, Miami and London and features the trio living it up in fancy cars, hotels, bars, on motorcycles and even a boat.

Joseph Kahn directed the clip, he also helmed Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It” videos from Reputation.

Check out her latest below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live