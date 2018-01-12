Photo: David McClister
By Lauren Hoffman
Scotty McCreery wants you to listen to his new single “Wherever You Are.” The country star has released a brand new song ahead of his highly-anticipated album, Seasons Change.
Related: Scott McCreery Announces New Album ‘Seasons Change’
McCreery co-wrote the surprise track with Frank Rogers and Dan Isbell. The 24-year-old’s recent engagement to fiancée, Gabi Dugal, was the inspiration behind the lyrics.
“Up in Manhattan/ Or way out in some cabin/ In the middle of nowhere/ Well baby I’ll be there/ Wherever you are, wherever it is/ Baby it ain’t too far/ Just give me call or drop me a pin.”
Seasons Change is set to arrive March 16 and is the first from McCreery in five years.
Listen to “Wherever You Are” below.