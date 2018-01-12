They're both musicians from Detroit, but that's about all they have in common.
Filed Under:Eminem, Jack White
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / Brad Penner / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek presented the answer: “A recent vinyl resurgence has been aided by this musician, who built a pressing plant in his Detroit hometown.”

Related: Eminem, The Killers & Muse To Headline Bonnaroo 2018

Contestant Julie slammed her hand on the button and confidently blurted out, “Who is Eminem?”

Fortunately for Julie’s competitor Rebecca, she recognized the face on the screen that accompanied the question and gave the correct answer.

Will this pop culture moment spur a collaboration? Only time will tell.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live