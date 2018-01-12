Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held January 28 and it’s time for you to decide which artist should take home the top honor. Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett are all nominated for Country Album of the Year.

Who will follow Sturgill Simpson’s 2017 GRAMMY win for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth? Check out our Country Album of the Year preview below.

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton released From A Room: Volume 1 back in May and has since sold 1.8 million albums. According to The Tennessean, he was the second-most-listened-to country artist of 2017. The record was Stapleton’s sophomore release featuring his lead single, “Either Way,” and the GRAMMY-nominated track, “Broken Halos.”

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney introduced the world to his sixteenth studio album, Cosmic Hallelujah, in October of 2016. The country superstar has released four singles since the record dropped including “Noise,” “Setting the World on Fire,” “Bar at the End of the World,” and “All the Pretty Girls.” Chesney recently revealed to Billboard that taking chances with Cosmic Hallelujah earned him this GRAMMY nomination.

Heart Break– Lady Antebellum

Fans waited three years for Lady Antebellum’s 2017 release of Heart Break. The country trio’s 13-track collection features their lead single and latest summer jam, “You Look Good.” People Country reported that the album title was Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott’s nod to their hiatus.

The Breaker – Little Big Town

When Little Big Town released their eighth studio album, The Breaker, the fans of the genre all became “Happy People.” Their chart-topping album brings us on an emotional roller coaster to say the least. Especially when listening to The Breaker’s lead single, “Better Man,” written by Taylor Swift. The country group will also perform the night of the GRAMMYs.

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett’s latest project revealed all of his Life Changes this past year and was his first album to debut at No. 1. The track list for the record features a fellow country star, Maren Morris, and his father, Rhett Akins. Rhett’s Life Changes is truly an “Unforgettable” album which includes the lead single, “Craving You.”

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.