Photo: imageSPACE / Pacific Press / Press Association / PictureGroup

By Maura O’Malley

Who dropped the most incredible alternative album of 2017? We’re about to find out as music’s biggest night is right around the corner.

The list of nominees for Best Alternative Music Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards features some of music’s brightest young stars. Specifically, Arcade Fire, Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Father John Misty, and The National are all in the running to take home the category’s GRAMMY.

Below, explore each album that’s up for Best Alternative Music Album!

Everything Now – Arcade Fire

The Montreal-based band has been in the game for a minute, but they were especially hard to miss in 2017 due to the wild ride of a build-up for the release of Everything Now. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to hits like “Creature Comfort” and the title track. While the band received an Album of the Year GRAMMY in 2010 for The Suburbs, we’ll have to wait and see whether Everything Now was worth the hype at this year’s GRAMMY Awards.

Humanz – Gorillaz

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewitt are the Humanz behind the cartoons whose song “Feel Good Inc.” earned a GRAMMY back in 2005 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. In 2017, the duo released its first album in six years, making a huge comeback by dropping four songs on the same day. Not only was Humanz highly anticipated but also well-received—and thanks to Humanz, 2018 could be the year Gorillaz win their second GRAMMY—or third, as the album’s track “Andromeda” is also up for Best Dance Recording.

American Dream – LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem’s first new album in 7 years, American Dream combines elements of punk, disco, electronic, funk, and more, and Rolling Stone ranked the alternative dance album #5 on its list of the 50 Best Albums of 2017. But it’s not just Best Alternative Music Album the eclectic band’s up for. Giving Gorillaz a run for their money, “Tonite” is up for Best Dance Recording.

Pure Comedy – Father John Misty

Sarcastic, snarky, and satirical—the three s’s of Pure Comedy. On the album, Father John Misty makes time to poke fun at himself in addition to pop culture. Not only is Pure Comedy up for Best Alternative Music Album but its deluxe edition is also up for Best Recording Package. Pure Comedy is pure genius, and it has a good shot at earning Josh Tillman his very first GRAMMY.

Sleep Well Beast – The National

Sleep Well Beast introduces more electronic sounds than any of The National’s previous albums. But don’t let the title fool you—it’s far from a lullaby, with a dark tone and lyrics penned by frontman Matt Berninger and his wife, Carin Besser. While they’ve been nominated in the same category in 2013 for Trouble Will Find Me, a 2018 win would mark The National’s first GRAMMY award.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.