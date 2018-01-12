Filed Under:Chris Stapleton, halsey, Troye Sivan
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Saturday Night Live has rolled out a power-packed musical guest lineup for the month of January 2018.

Related: Dave Grohl Cameos in ‘SNL’ New Year’s Eve Short Film

The first new shows of the year kick off this Saturday (Jan. 13) with host Sam Rockwell and musical guest Halsey.

Jan. 20 sees Jessica Chastain serving as host, with Troye Sivan slated to handle musical duties.

The month of new shows wraps up on Jan. 27 when Chris Stapleton steps up as musical guest, with show alum Will Ferrell hosting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live