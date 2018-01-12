Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Lana Del Rey worked with singer-songwriter BØRNS on two songs for his new album Blue Madonna.

The first, “God Save Our Young Blood,” came out January 2, and when the album was released early this morning, it was revealed that Lana also contributed to the title track.

“Blue Madonna,” is a dreamy, soulful and sparsely electronic number.

Check it out below: