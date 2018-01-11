Both acts also have shows scheduled throughout the spring.
Photo: Becky Fluke

By Robyn Collins

Country superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will be spending the summer together on a co-headlining tour. The Bandwagon Tour will kick off on July 12 in Charlotte, NC and run through August 24 in Clarkston, MI.

Before the tour launches, both acts will be playing through the spring. Lambert will be joined by Jon Pardi for her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which starts on January 18 in Greenville, South Carolina. And Little Big Town will launch a tour February 8 in Oklahoma City in support of their new album The Breaker (out February 24). Kacey Musgraves and Midland will open.

Check out the full run of joint dates below.

7/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
7/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
7/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/20 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
7/21 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
8/2  – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf at Orange Beach
8/3 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
8/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
8/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
8/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
8/23 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
8/24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

