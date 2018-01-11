Filed Under:Future, Young Thug
Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Future and Young Thug have debuted the music video for their track “All da Smoke.”

Related: Young Thug and Future Team for ‘Super Slimey’ Mixtape

The gritty clip opens with a group of foster kids living in a group home. As some of them embark on a dangerous robbery attempt, rappers Young Thug and Future are seen performing the song in a dilapidated building.

The track is taken from the rappers’ collaborative album, Super Slimey.

Watch the video for “All da Smoke,” which contains explicit language, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live