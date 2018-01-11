Filed Under:Arctic Monkeys
Photo: Jane Tyska / Sipa / USA Today

The Arctic Monkeys are headed to The Woodlands to play Firefly Festival this June—a big deal considering this is the first show they’ve announced since their last string of dates in Fall 2014.

Related: Arctic Monkeys Break The Fourth Wall In ‘Snap Out Of It’ Video

The last new stuff we heard from the band was 2013’s AM, which brought us hits like “R U Mine?” and “Do I Wanna Know?” And while we were already pretty sure there’d be a new AM album coming out this year, the Firefly announcement is closing the gap on any doubts.

Fingers. Crossed.

In any case, the band will headline Firefly alongside The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with other notable bands on the lineup, including Odesza, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, Alt-J, Lord Huron, Rag N’ Bone Man, Royal Blood, Cold War Kids, Jimmy Eat World, Alice Merton, Welshly Arms, Courtship., The Glorious Sons, and tons more.

See the full lineup below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live