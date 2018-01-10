Filed Under:Shania Twain
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

Shania Twain appeared on the latest episode of TBS’ Drop the Mic, where the country superstar participated in a rap battle against pop singer, Meghan Trainor.

The show stems from the popular segment which originated on The Late Late Show with James Corden and is hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin.

Both ladies styled sparkly robes while bringing some major sassy vibes to the stage. The “Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed” singer handled herself quite well as she took some shade during her opponent’s performance.

Would it be worth the title for Trainor if she beat one of her idols?

Watch Shania Twain’s segment of Drop the Mic below.

 

