Paramore are currently on the road promoting their fifth studio album After Laughter, but last night (Jan. 9) the Tennessee pop-rock trio embellished their set by reaching into SZA’s discography.
In Paris, Paramore performed a mash-up of their own “Grow Up” and SZA’s “20 Something.” The arrangement stayed true to the original “Grow Up,” but frontwoman Hayley Williams inserts the lyric, “That’s me, Ms. twenty-something, Ain’t got nothin’, runnin’ from love.”
SZA got wind of the mash-up from one of her fan accounts and tweeted: “Literally slap me . Sh–‘s CRAZY . Wow. Go OFF queen.”
She will compete for five GRAMMY awards including Best New Artist and Best R&B performance in a few weeks.
Watch Paramore’s surprise SZA shout-out here:
