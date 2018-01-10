Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Damon Dash has posted a new trailer for his upcoming film Honor Up, which was executive produced by Kanye West.

Related: Kanye West Stars in New Helmut Lang Photo Project

The long-delayed movie was originally scheduled for release in 2015 under the title Too Honorable. The gritty gangsta-style shoot-em-up will be released by Lionsgate on February 16.

The film was directed by Dash, who plays the OG narrator. Cam’ron, Stacey Dash, Nicholas Turturro and Michael Rispoli also star in the movie.

“Just showed my brother and executive producer the final version of #honorup …wanted his honest opinion cause he’s snotty like me ..and he loved it,” wrote Dash in an Instagram post.”

Check out the graphically violent trailer for Honor Up below: