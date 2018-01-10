Photo: David James Swanson

By Scott T. Sterling

Jack White is back.

The Detroit rocker has returned with two new singles. “Connected by Love” and “Respect Commander.” Both tracks are featured on White’s forthcoming album, Boarding House Reach.

“Connected by Love” comes courtesy of a music video, which was directed by Pasqual Gutierrez. The clip follows various characters, including White, as they react to the appearance of a new celestial body in close proximity to earth.

A limited edition tri-color 7-inch featuring the tracks will be on sale for one day only, Saturday, January 13th, exclusively at Third Man Records storefronts in Nashville and Detroit, available only for as long as the line for them lasts and never to be made accessible online.

Check out both new tracks below.