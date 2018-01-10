Filed Under:Chris Young
By Robyn Collins

Chris Young got a puppy for Christmas and he couldn’t be happier.

The singer’s new German Shepherd pup, Porter, who was a gift his sister, is the new star of Young’s Twitter account. He even included the pooch in his new year’s resolutions, promising to spoil him rotten.

Young kicks off his Losing Sleep Tour tomorrow (Jan. 11) in Indianapolis, IN. Kane Brown and LANCO have been tapped as opening acts.

Check out the cute puppy posts below.

