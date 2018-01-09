Photo: Jason Moore / Zuma / USA Today

By Joe Cingrana

The Breeders have announced that their classic lineup will reunite for a new album.

The sisters Deal, Kim & Kelly, along with Jim Macpherson and Josephine Wiggs will release All Nerve on March 2. The group also announced their plans to tour in support of the new project.

Check out the announcement post, which contains a preview of the title track, along with the full tracklisting for All Nerve and the band’s run of North American tour dates below.

1. Nervous Mary

2. Wait in the Car

3. All Nerve

4. MetaGoth

5. Spacewoman

6. Walking with the Killer

7. Howl at the Summit

8. Archangel’s Thunderbird

9. Dawn: Making an Effort

10. Skinhead #2

11. Blues at the Acropolis

4/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

4/7 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

4/10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

4/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex

4/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

4/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

4/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

4/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

4/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

4/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/2 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

5/4 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

5/5 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

5/6 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/8 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

5/9 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

5/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue