By Scott T. Sterling

Rockers Rise Against have shared a new music video for “House on Fire.”

The track is from the band’s latest album, WOLVES.

“When you hear it you might hear a kind of classic love-and-loss-like love song…but the song actually is about becoming a parent,” explained singer Tim McIlrath on the “2 Hours With Matt Pinfield” podcast. “I like to think I have the world figured out, once you throw a 13-year-old daughter your way you realize, I have nothing figured out. And this is an incredible challenge that’s at the same time worth it.”

Watch the video for “House on Fire,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.

