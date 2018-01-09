Photo: Brett Davis / Stephen Smith / SIPA / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s retro season in the world of hip-hop.

Following Bruno Mars and Cardi B channeling ’90s culture with “Finesse” and Charlie Puth teaming up with Boyz II Men for the throwback single, “If You Leave Me Now,” Nicki Minaj and Quavo are looking back for their latest clip.

Minaj and the Migos rapper have come together for “She for Keeps,” featuring a new music video that packed with retro references throughout.

The colorful clip opens with a cassette tape being placed into an old-school boombox, and is set in a retro diner reminiscent of Jack Rabbit Slims, the diner where John Travolta and Uma Thurman danced in Pulp Fiction. The clip was previously an Apple music exclusive but is now available widely.

Watch the “She for Keeps” which contains explicit lyrics, below.