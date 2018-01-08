P!nk will get the (Super Bowl) party started.
Photo: Solve Sundsbo

By Hayden Wright

Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show may take center stage at this year’s Super Bowl LII, but organizers recruited another superstar to sing the national anthem: P!nk. The Beautiful Trauma hitmaker has been confirmed to open the game with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

With the announcement, P!nk joins a pantheon of stars who’ve sung the song at Super Bowls past: Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Cher, Diana Ross and more. Last year, Luke Bryan did the honors.

Tune in February 4 to watch the live telecast from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

 

