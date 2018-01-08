Photo: Courtesy Ultra

By Scott T. Sterling

Lauren Jauregui is looking for love in the club.

It’s party time in the music video for Jauregui and Steve Aoki’s new music video for “All Night,” with the pop singer linking up with a love connection while Aoki mans the turntables in the DJ booth.

“Working with Steve was such an incredible experience, I love his energy and am such a fan of what he brings to the music,” Jauregui said in a press release of the collaboration. “This song was so special to work on, perfecting and vocal producing, and writing. So grateful to Steve for trusting me and my process.”

“I’m such a fan of Lauren and her incredible voice,” Aoki added. “Working together was a no-brainer for me – she is crazy talented and I’m so proud of this song.”

Watch the video for “All Night” below.