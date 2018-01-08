Filed Under:Eminem
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Eminem knows what you can do with your criticism of Revival.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Eminem’s ‘Revival’

The Detroit rapper has fired back at critics of his most recent full-length with a scathing new verse on the newly released “Chloraseptic” remix featuring 2 Chainz and Phresher.

“Y’all saw the tracklist and had a fit,” Em spits. “Before you heard it/So you formed your verdict/While you sat with your arms crossed/Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs.”

Revival‘s wack, I don’t like the zombie track…/Where’s all the content at?/What’s with all the conscious rap?/Pink, Beyoncé this, and Kehlani that/I just add it to the fuel in my rocket pack,” he adds later in the track.

Listen to the very NSFW “Chloraseptic” remix below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live