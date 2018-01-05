Photo: Marisa Kula

By Scott T. Sterling

The Shins are back with a brand new take on an older track.

James Mercer and crew have revealed the first song from the band’s upcoming album, The Worm’s Heart, which is a completely revamped version of the group’s previous album, Heartworms.

Related: The Shins Announce Reworked Album ‘The Worm’s Heart’



“The original version of ‘Dead Alive’ was right in the wheel house with tracks we had done before,” Mercer explained in a press statement. “It has the same triplet galloping rhythm as a number of Shins songs. So to ‘flip’ it we broke it down into more romantic elements like that dark piano and Patti’s violin, which I love. That’s me in the beginning knocking my beer off the console while mic-ing her! Oops! Listen for Casey’s sick fuzzed out solo.”

“When James Mercer wrote, produced, and recorded Heartworms, he had this desire for an alternate version, an opposite version,” the press statement added. “The original track order is reversed and songs are reborn, yet the lyrics and melody remain intact.”

The Worm’s Heart is set for release on Jan. 19. Check out “Dead Alive (Flipped)” below.