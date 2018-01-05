Photo: Douglas Kent Hall / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 50 years since The Doors made their indelible mark on rock music, ’60s counterculture and the sound of a generation. Yesterday, Los Angeles city officials unveiled new street signs in Encino that pay tribute to frontman Jim Morrison and drummer John Densmore. Morrison Street intersects with Densmore Avenue in front of a “stately, two-story home.”

The dedication came as part of L.A.’s second annual Day of the Doors celebration, which recognizes the iconic band’s roots in the City of Angels. Morrison, Densmore, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger formed the band in 1965, less than two years before they released their self-titled debut, which included the hits “Break On Through (To The Other Side)” and “Light My Fire.”

Though Morrison died in 1971 and Manzarek passed in 2013, Densmore survives and attended the dedication “dressed in black jeans and a dark jacket,” and read an excerpt from Morrison’s poem “An American Prayer,” reports Billboard.

“Oh great creator of being, grant us one more hour to perform our art and perfect our lives,” he read.

See the street signs below.