Liam Payne and Rita Ora have released their new single “For You.”

“Been waiting for a lifetime for you,” goes the hook. “Been breaking for a lifetime for you, wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you.”

The track is featured on the soundtrack to the forthcoming film Fifty Shades Freed which stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy hits theaters on Feb. 9.

Check out the new collaborative track below.

