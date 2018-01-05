Filed Under:Chris Janson
Photo: Nathan Congleton / NBC

By Lauren Hoffman

Chris Janson performed his latest single, “Drunk Girl,” January 5 on Megyn Kelly TODAY. The track is featured on his sophomore album, Everybody, which dropped in September of 2017.

Megyn Kelly introduced Janson’s “Drunk Girl” to her audience as a “message of personal integrity.” The 31-year-old revealed he penned the track with songwriters Tom Douglas and Scooter Carusoe.

Although “Drunk Girl” is probably not what you expected judging by the title, the lyrics are as a real as it gets. Janson wrote the song with his good friends from a fatherly perspective.

Watch Chris Janson’s live performance of “Drunk Girl” below.

