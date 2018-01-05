Filed Under:Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean, Memphis Aldean
Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

So you think you’ve seen the cutest picture of Jason and Brittany Aldean’s adorable baby boy, Memphis? You ain’t seen nothing yet.

Mrs. Aldean had no choice but to share this latest portrait of baby Memphis, and once it’s seen viewers will understand why it happened. He is one cute baby, and this really is his cutest portrait to date. Granted, he’s only been alive for barely more than a month, but still. Just look at that face.

“Gimme those 💋!!,” Brittany shared on Instagram next to a photo of Memphis showing off a pair of seriously luscious little lips. A true heart-breaker in the making, this one.

Gaze upon the extreme cuteness that is Memphis Aldean below.

Gimme those 💋!!

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

